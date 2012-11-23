Luress Announces the Launch of New Company Website

Bloomington, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Luress, an established leader in consumer reviews and information on women's health, today announced the launch of a new website to give women an easy way to learn about products that may benefit their lives. The website can be viewed at http://luress.com.



According to Luress President Kristen Starr, the website will officially go live on Friday, November 23, 2012.



"I feel our new website will become a portal for women who want to feel luxurious without paying exurbanite cost to do so.," said Starr. "We are extremely excited about using our website to reach customers who appreciate informative reviews on luxury goods, luxury brands and helpful articles from our professional lifestyle coach."



More About Luress



Founded in 2012, Luress has helped many consumers with product reviews and tips on women's health. The company's mission statement is "empower women to discover luxury and live life to the fullest". To learn more about Luress, you should call (812)307-4407 or visit them online at http://luress.com.



About Luress.com

What a woman really wants is a luxuriating shopping experience! Luress.com invites you to browse irresistible handbags, designer wallets, and new arrivals in woman's apparel, and bestselling footwear. Now you can shop for timeless gifts and luxurious stocking stuffers for women that will please her time after time. Classic gifts she'll love in home decor, bestselling electronics, jewelry, bedding, kitchen, and bath themes, and more with brand names you can trust. Shop for reliable, quality products with consistently high rating reviews and most wished for holiday gifts this season. Browse our online showroom for favorite picks among women. Everyone loves Luress because we feature the most gorgeous, top of the line, trending items for every occasion. Go wild shopping for luxury stocking stuffers and gifts of love for women. Come to us to help you with your Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and last minute gift ideas this holiday. Discover luxury. Attract envy. That's Luress.com.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Luress

Attention: Kristen Starr

899 S College Mall Rd. #256 Bloomington, IN 47408

Phone: (812)307-4407

Website: http://luress.com

Email: support@luress.com