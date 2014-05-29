Lushes Curtains Blog Advises Customers on How to 'Be a 2012 Trendsetter'

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Lushes Curtains LLC, Los Angeles preferred premium velvet curtains and backdrops supplier, are launching an Interior Design blog where homeowners can find out the latest trends in curtains, news, tips and recommendations to make their home look stunning. All products are available from the Lushes Curtains LLC website.



The Los Angeles premium curtains supplier, which sell velvet curtains, backdrops and tie backs, offer the most comprehensive collections of ready-made curtains in the industry. People looking to transform their home are just one click away from finding the best velvet curtains on the Internet, and having it shipped direct to their door.



The online curtain website has been designed to be user friendly, allowing visitors to the site to find all the designs that they need and now thanks to the new blog; they will also get all the advice they need.



Lushes Curtains LLC, who are a Los Angeles, CA U.S. base Velvet Curtain manufacture and sell Velvet curtain panels and window curtain accessories (as shown in their website), hope the new blog will give people the inspiration and the advice needed to give their home a new look.



Not many companies go to the trouble to launch a blog for their customers, helping them with advice, recommendations to make choosing the right quality curtains that much easier. However, Lushes Curtains LLC, who always goes that extra mile for their customers, wanted to help the consumer make the right choices and give them the inspiration they need when it comes to bringing style to their home with top of the range curtains that come at affordable prices.



The new curtains blog will be launched in June of this year and with the blog being updated on a regular basis, visitors to the site will receive all the latest news, advice and recommendations making the curtain blog the most relevant blog on the Internet.



For people wishing to learn more about Lushes Curtains LLC, Los Angeles preferred velvet curtains manufacture and supplier, please visit www. http://www.lushescurtains.com and to see the blog please visit http://lushescurtains.com/blog/



About Lushes Curtains LLC

Lushes Curtains LLC manufacture and provide quality velvet curtains allowing the consumer to choose from a whole range of curtains for their home