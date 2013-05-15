Luss Cottages Offers 20% Discount on Second Week of Holiday

Luss Village, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- With the rising costs of travel, families are looking for the best discounts available to make their holidays memorable. With cottages that are self catering in Loch Lomond , Luss Cottages provides a cheap alternative to traditional hotel stays for holiday traveling. In order to help summer travelers afford the cost of an extended stay, Luss Cottages is proud to announce a 20% discount on the second week of a holiday stay in their self catering cottages Loch Lomond area.



The self catering cottages Loch Lomond visitors have access to are large, contemporary structures with all of the modern amenities. Families who stay in cottage that is self catering in Loch Lomond have access to a full kitchen, a TV room with DVD player, several bedrooms, a washing machine/dryer and even Wi-Fi. The self catering cottages Loch Lomond based Luss Cottages has to offer come in a variety of sizes. For single families, there are cottages with two or more bedrooms, enabling parents and children to sleep in different rooms. Large cottages, such as the River Cottage, provide room for even more people, meaning that multiple families can share a single cottage, spending time and saving money together. Finally, even couples can find cottages that are self catering in Loch Lomond. These compact, single bedroom cottages are perfect for honeymoons and romantic getaways, whether for a week or a just a weekend.



Because there are self catering cottages Loch Lomond based Luss Cottages encourages longer holidays. The 20% discount on a second week of holiday reduces the already affordable weekly rates and gives families an incentive to explore the area more fully. Located near both Glasgow and Edinburgh, Luss has a huge number of places to explore and things to do; one week is barely enough time to scratch the surface of what Luss has to offer travelers.



