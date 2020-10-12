New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Lutein market was valued at USD 274.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 454.8 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4 %. Lutein is an antioxidant carotenoid responsible for yellow colors of fruits and vegetables. It is one of the two major carotenoids found as a color pigment in the human eye. It acts as a light filter and protects the eye tissues from sunlight damage.



The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the market dynamics with disruption in the supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report analyses the initial and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market and offers insights into prospects and remuneration outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The Global Lutein Market is anticipated to dominate the economic landscape of the world, recording a substantial growth rate over the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the rapidly evolving industry infrastructure, commercialization, and changes in the demands of the Lutein market. The growth has established a strong foothold of the products and services offered by the Lutein market.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are BASF, Chr. Hansen, E.I.D. Parry, Zhejiang Medicine, DDW The Color House among others.



The report covers the profiles of the key contenders and offers an all-inclusive analysis of their business overview, market share, market size, production and manufacturing capacity, value chain analysis, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions and product launches among others. It also covers their sales channel and distribution network, along with import/export activities, market presence, product portfolio, and other key factors to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.



Moreover, the report covers a thorough regional analysis to offer a better understanding of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, presence of prominent players, and import/export ratio.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Lutein market on the basis of form, source, application, production process, and region:



Form (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Powder & Crystalline

Oil Suspension

Beadlet

Emulsion



Source (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Natural

Synthetic



Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Food



Bakery & confectionery products

Infant formula & formulated supplementary food products

Dairy products

Others

Beverages

Aerated & carbonated drinks

RTD beverages

Sports & energy drinks

Juice concentrates & fruit juices

Others

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Others



Production Process (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Chemical synthesis

Extraction from botanical materials

Fermentation

Algae route



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Lutein Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Lutein Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans



