Lutherville-Timonium Personal Trainer Named "One of the World's Top 10 Trainers to Watch"

Timonium, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Baby Boomer Fitness Expert and Lutherville-Timonium personal trainer, Stephen Holt, named a top 10 finalist in the Life Fitness "2013 Personal Trainers to Watch" program. Holt and the other finalists from around the world (including representatives from China, Australia, England and New Zealand) will compete in the program’s first live judging event on Sept. 27, 2013 at the Nuffield Health Fitness and Wellbeing Center in London where they will be judged on their ability to motivate, praise and collaborate with a client, as well as enhance the workout experience and correct exercise performance on the Life Fitness Synrgy360 system.



Life Fitness started the program in 2011 to recognize personal trainers around the world who demonstrate exceptional leadership, client support, motivation and inspiration. This year's competition included more than 1,500 entrants from 43 countries. The Personal Trainers to Watch Program honors personal trainers who support a powerful vision, exemplary commitment to enhancing client experiences, and pursue continuing education for mastery of the profession. Finalists were selected based on personal values, innovative training philosophies, education and experience.



“These finalists change their clients’ lives with their unbridled passion and commitment to healthy living and fitness,” said Chris Clawson, president of Life Fitness. “Their nominations were an inspiration to our judges. We look forward to bringing together these elite trainers and evaluating them first-hand as they share best practices and develop course material that can be used on our cutting-edge Synrgy360 functional training system.”



The winner will be announced immediately following the contest and the entire day will be streaming live on www.lifefitness.com/personaltrainers.html. Find out more about the innovative fitness training system that's led Stephen to the top of the fitness industry at http://29againfitness.com/345ebook/.



About Stephen Holt

"America's Baby Boomer Fitness Expert," Stephen Holt, is a best-selling author whose advice is sought out by the top fitness and health magazines. Holt has been recognized as one of the world's top personal trainers by several international fitness organizations.



Contact



Stephen Holt

29 Again Custom Fitness

stephen@29againfitness.com

2181 Greenspring Dr.

Timonium,MD21093

410-429-7029

http://29againfitness.com