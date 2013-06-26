LuthierTalk.com Picks Up Tempo with Growing Online Community for Guitar Craftspeople; Announcing Free Strings for Luthiers and Builders on July 1st

Garfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- While Luthiers (those who make and repair guitars) once worked alone, the power of technology now brings them together in a free unique online community on LuthierTalk.com. With thousands of Luthiers flocking to the site each day to discuss everything from guitar building and restoration to where to find the latest design plans, the site has quickly grown to become an online mecca for some of the most skilled craftspeople on the planet.



In fact, D'Addario (the world’s most respected guitar string manufacturer) is so impressed with the site and its offerings that it is today announcing the donation of two hundred free sets of string to qualified luthiers and builders.



While the give-away is planned for July 1st, the site’s owner is delighted with the new partnership.



“Anyone who knows anything about guitars will hold the name D’Addario in high regard. I initially started the online community as a way of bringing Luthiers together to share ideas and advice. Little did I know that it would rapidly grow to become a globally-dominant resource for those both working with guitars in their spare time as well as internationally-renowned Luthiers,” says Alex Chu.



Continuing, “Two hundred of our members are going to be very lucky. Hopefully we’ll be able to secure more collaborations in the future and build on the solid foundations we have already put in place.”



Aside from the site’s lively online discussion, members are able to share information about their builds, view a growing library of multimedia and network with like-minded people across all seven continents.



Most surprising, as the site’s owner is proud to admit, the LuthierTalk.com forums are run on a not-for-profit basis.



“The team behind the website doesn’t make a penny. In fact, we probably run at a loss when you factor in hosting costs and user support. However, we’re passionate about the building and restoration of both acoustic and electric guitars and we want to bring all Luthiers in the world together under one virtual roof,” Chu adds.



Any Luthier interested in a chance at grabbing their set of D'Addario strings is urged to sign up to the online community today. As previously mentioned, registration is currently free.



For more information, visit: http://www.luthiertalk.com/forums



About Alex Chu

Alex Chu is passionate about music, guitars and bringing the world’s greatest like-thinking minds together.



In fact, since the year 2000, Chu has founded and continues to manage numerous online guitar communities that are now global authorities in their respective fields.