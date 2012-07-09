Luton Airport Long Term Parking Partners With Google Maps With New Indoor Mapping Technology

Bedfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Executives at Luton Airport long term parking today announced a partnership with Google Maps. The partnership is the first of its kind in the United Kingdom and puts Google’s new indoor mapping technology to the test. Google’s indoor mapping can now show indoor maps of Luton Airport which makes it easier for consumers to get around the facility.



The London Luton Airport is one of the United Kingdom’s largest and well-known airports. In 2010 the airport carried close to nine million passengers with a staff of about five-hundred people dedicated to helping consumers get to their destinations as quickly as possible. The Luton airport short term parking is one of the busiest places in the UK as it is open 24 hours a day seven days a week.



One of the best things about the airport is that it is easily accessible from all over the country and it is located close to the M1 and M25. The partnership with Google maps will now make Luton airport parking as easily accessible as the airport itself. Travellers can choose between short, medium and long term stays which is a plus for frequent flyers who often switch between long and short trips abroad.



“The first time I arrived in London I got there via the Luton airport and I found it such a comfortable place that I have never used Heathrow. When I fly I always use Luton and if there isn’t a flight available I simply switch either the time or the day before or after for my trip.” – Marie Phillips



The London Luton Airport offers both scheduled and charter flights to a wide range of European and UK destinations. It is home to Monarch Airlines and easyJet both of which offer cheap and no-frills flights. The airport also offers every passenger enhanced airport shops and passenger services which are designed to make any trip enjoyable.



About Luton Airport

Airport parking is simple and safe at Luton Airport, whether it's for short term parking or long term parking. Luton Airport Parking is the easiest and affordable method of airport parking in Luton. Airport Parking Luton also has the added advantage of providing a pick up and drop off service, and people can have ther parking requirements arranged prior to arriving for extra convenience.