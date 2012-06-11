Price Comparison Website lutonairportparking.com Announces an Upgraded, Faster, Simpler Search

Luton, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- The Luton Airport Parking price comparison website lutonairportparking.com has upgraded its search to offer quicker results, and make to process much simpler for users.



The previous ‘query string’ search, which it pioneered in the UK when it first launched in 2003 as one of the first airport parking price comparison websites, saw customers click on five buttons to receive results on separate pages from five low cost parking companies. The new search sees all of these results – including on airport, off airport and meet and greet parking at Luton Airport – all delivered on the same page, in around the same time the previous search took for each supplier.



Not only is the new search quicker, it removes the need for customers to keep different web pages open to compare prices – with all of the results displayed on the same page. And to make comparing prices simpler still, the results are ordered from the lowest priced car park to the highest for each of the five companies.



This change means customers can now compare the cost of on airport and off airport parking at five low cost suppliers all on the same page, with guaranteed lowest prices, at the click of a single button. Plus there are also new links on the single results page offering detailed information about each of the car parks, for those customers who want to know more before they book.



According to an article by the UK Consumers Association Which?, to get the best deal travellers should compare the cost of on airport car parks with off airport and meet and greet parking. Now http://www.lutonairportparking.com has all of these options from five low cost suppliers on one page, meaning customers can do this quickly and simply, for guaranteed lowest prices.



Product manager Lynn Rosario says: “At lutonairportparking.com we have always made comparing prices quick and easy. Using the new and upgraded Luton Airport Parking price comparison page customers still enter their dates once and get the guaranteed lowest prices, but now the results are up to five times quicker and all on the same page. Customer feedback on the change has been fantastic. The new search takes seconds, and saves pounds.”