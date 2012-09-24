Lutonairportparking.com Says Parents Can Save up to 65% on Their Parking at Luton Airport This October Half Term

Headstone Lane, Harrow -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Parking at Luton Airport can be expensive, especially during the busy October half term school holidays. However, research by http://www.lutonairportparking.com , a Luton Airport car parking price comparison web site, has revealed that parents flying off in the October half term can save up to 65% on their car parking.



Lutonairportparking.com has compared the cost of parking without pre-booking at the on airport long stay car park (currently £15.20 a day) for 8 days in the October half term (27/10 – 03/11, 2012 - for schools in the Luton area) with the cost of booking the same car park in advance, booking an off airport car park with a slightly longer transfer time, booking meet and greet parking (with no transfer time), and booking a double room at a hotel near Luton Airport with 8 days' free airport included in the price.



The section below includes the savings that can be made comparing each of the options to not pre-booking the long stay car park, plus the typical transfer time between the car park and the terminal for each of these options. The prices were correct when this article was first published. To compare costs for different dates visit these Luton Airport Parking and Luton Airport Hotels price comparison web sites.



Costs and options for 8 days parking at Luton Airport during the October 2012 Half Term:



On airport long stay not pre-booked: £121.60 (typical transfer time 10 – 20 minutes)



On airport long stay pre-booked: £52.49 (57% saving; typical transfer time 10 – 20 minutes)



Off airport park and ride: £42.99 (65% saving; typical transfer time 20 – 30 minutes)



Meet and Greet: £53.20 (56% saving; no transfer time)



Luton Airport hotel with parking: £60.00 for a three star (51% saving; double room including 8 days parking at an off airport car park, typical transfer time 20 – 30 minutes).



Results:



By comparing parking options and prices, and pre-booking, those travelling in the October 2012 half term can save up to 65% on their Luton Airport car parking this year. Simply booking the on airport long stay car park in advance offers a massive 57% saving. Or by parking at an off airport car park with a slightly longer average transfer time parents can slash the cost of parking by two thirds.



Meet and Greet Parking – where customers are met at the terminal and their car is parked for them, ideal for those travelling with children, is another option, especially for those considering parking ‘on airport’. As it does not involve a bus transfer between the terminal and car park at each end of the trip, it can save 20 - 30 minutes from the journey time. Not only was this 56% cheaper than the on airport gate price, it was less than £1 more expensive than the best pre-book price. A saving of 20 – 30 minutes for less than £1 is a great deal.



Or those with an early flight can save just over 50% by booking a double room at a 3 star hotel near Luton Airport with parking at an off airport car park for 8 days included. This is a premium of less than £8 on the discounted pre-book price for the airport long stay car park for an extra night in a hotel and a much less stressful pre-flight journey.



Lutonairportparking.com Price Comparison Expert Lynn Rosario said: “Our research shows how much it pays those jetting off from Luton Airport this half term to compare prices and options. Not only can parents make savings of almost two thirds, they could also save over half booking meet and greet parking, which can also cut up to 30 minutes off the journey time to and from the airport. Or booking a double room at a three star hotel near Luton Airport with free parking costs from less than £8 more than the best price at the airport long stay car park. A night in a 3 star hotel for a net cost of just £8! Whether looking for parking or a hotel, comparing prices and booking in advance is the best way to cut costs for those flying from Luton Airport this half term.”



Media Contact:

Lynn Bradshaw

Chantry Place, Headstone Lane,

HA3 6NY Harrow

0208 143 7207

nospam@lutonairportparking.com

http://www.lutonairportparking.com/