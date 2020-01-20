Luvyle Introduces Exclusive New Collections

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Luvyle has introduced its new collections of cute blouses and dresses that are high on fashion quotient but low on costs.



As they say, blouses never go out of fashion. They can be worn for personal outings as well as professional occasions. Cute Dresses on the other hand, amp up the glam quotient, helping women make a big splash wherever they go.



"Our aim was to create a stylish, budget friendly collection that has something for all women. Our blouses and dresses are versatile in choices while keeping with the latest fashion trends," says the Style Director for the store.



Those words are well reflected in the collections at Luvyle. The renowned online fashion destination has also done its best to assure shoppers of the quality of its offerings. Items available in these collections include:



-Sexy v neck pure color blouses are for women who want to make a crisp impression. Available in different colors they cost $19.99.



-Casual v neck plaid color block print long sleeve shirt is suited for casual outings too, and costs just $18.99.



-Surplice belt plain casual dress in gorgeous green is elegant chic and available for $15.33.



-Trendy hooded asymmetric hem drawstring plain casual dresses cost $11.56.



-Women's stitching color short sleeved dress with that smart boho chic touch is now on a reduced price of $25.99.



In fact, there are many other blouses and cute dresses on discounted prices at Luvyle, making it the place to shop for fashion conscious women.



About Luvyle

The online store has earned its reputation as a leading fashion destination thanks to its trendy, expansive collections that are reasonably priced.



