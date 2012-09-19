LUX Boston to Host the International Luxury Expo on September 22 at Boch Aviation

Norwood, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- LUX Boston would be organizing their next event at Boch Aviation in Norwood Ma on September 22 from four PM to nine PM. The occasion would play host to the season's most anticipated fashion event in New England along with an aircraft runway show featuring some of the world’s most exclusive luxury sports cars. A celebrity poker game as hosted by Luxury Gaming Inc. is also on the cards.



With the production cost already exceeding $150,000, the fashion show is tipped to be the main highlight of the show. The opening ceremony will see the landing of a helicopter and a private jet unveiling models adorning the latest fashion trends from Elie Tahari and BCBGMaxAzria hosted by Omid Maxey of Safar Boston. Benefits from the poker game would be donated to the Claddagh fund as founded by Ken Casey. Claddagh Funds honor the three attributes of the Claddagh ring - Friendship, Love and Loyalty. Its mission is to raise money for the most underfunded non-profit organizations that support vulnerable populations in the communities. The event will be co-hosted by Natalie and Monica Pietrzak.



Lux Boston is a premier and popular name when it comes to luxury brand affinity marketing. A few of the brands they are associated with them includes Ferrari, Maserati, Style Studio, Jaguar, Fisker, Range Rover, Luxury Gaming Inc., Toy Motor Sports, Boch Aviation, Aston Martin, Stoli Elit Vodka, Net Jets and Ducati among others. The branding and luxury opportunities that include unmatched access and memorable experiences along with finest foods and wines are provided at a number of different unique locations. It provides a great platform to the luxury brand partners to highlight their services and products to a prequalified and highly targeted guest list in a professional and structured showcase.



Genius Advertising Agency (GeniusAdvertising.com), the co-host of the event, is handling the details related to Marketing and Print Media. The invite only event is sure to stir things up in New England as a true luxury experience featuring an audience of press and ultra high net worth individuals admiring the latest offerings from the world's premiere brands.



About LUX Boston

LUX Boston organizes events at various unique locations thereby providing luxury-branding opportunities to the affiliate members. They can promote and advertize their products and services to each other's high end net worth clients in a relaxed yet exclusive setting. Some of the most luxurious events of Boston are hosted by LUX Boston.



Contact

Contact Person: Mike Lawry

Contact Number: 954-587-0046

Email id: mlawry@geniusadvertising.com

Website: http://luxboston.com