LUX Mobile Studios Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Mobile Strategy Game

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2021 -- LUX Mobile Studios is a premier mobile development company, and it has proudly announced the launch of its all-new mobile strategy game called Four Horsemen. This player-focused multiplayer mobile strategy game comes with a wide range of features and an exciting gameplay for the players. Moreover, it caters to both Free 2 Play and Pay 2 Play. To introduce this game-changing game project to the world, the team of LUX Mobile Studios has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"We are pleased to announce that our team is currently developing an industry shifting game with an inspiring aim to balance the scales of free to play vs paid to play, while also bringing real strategy into mobile gaming." Said the spokesperson of LUX Mobile Studios, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "In this game, we are also creating active realms that all player types can survive, and we are offering exciting rewards for those who support our Kickstarter campaign by backing this project." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/luxstudios/four-horsemen-mobile-strategy-game and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 75,000 and the gaming company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About LUX Mobile Studios

LUX Mobile Studios is a premier mobile development company based in the United States and created for the gamers by the gamers. The company thrives on user feedback and considers everything that matters to the end-user playing the game. Four Horsemen is its remarkable new mobile strategy game that is focused on the player and offers game-changing options along with a remarkable gameplay.



