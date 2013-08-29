Luxe Smile Launches Special Offers on Sinsational in Office Whitening

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- A trip to the dentist is for some a thing to be feared, but the pride that most Americans take in their dental hygiene means that they cannot maintain perfect smiles without some assistance. Luxe Smile is thought to be the best dentist in South Shore MA, and provide both restorative services and cosmetic dentistry. They have recently launched a range of new offers and services.



Luxe Smile is excited to offer Sinsational In Office Whitening for Only $99 dollars when scheduled with a cleaning or any other dental appointment. The In Office Whitening allows patients to enjoy a beautiful white smile without the inconvenience of overnight bleaching techniques and takes just twenty minutes.



The dental practice also offers solutions for those suffering from sleep disruption as a result of snoring and sleep apnea, and is offering free consultations for sufferers to discuss their potential treatment options.



For those clients looking for dental implants in South Shore Luxe Smile has an unrivalled reputation for the quality and price of their dental implants service.



These new additions are all part of their continued commitment to the Guaranteed Smile Service. They promise clients will have a 100 % pleasant experience with the dentist, along with renewed confidence thanks to their pearly white teeth.



A spokesperson for Luxe Smile explained, “These special offers are underpinned by our commitment to the guaranteed smile service. We want to bring a smile to the face of all our customers and dispel the myth that visiting the dentist has to be an unpleasant experience. We are here to relieve pain and discomfort and improve hygiene and aesthetics, not to inflict painful procedures on patients.”



About Luxe Smile

Luxe Smile is always at the forefront of the latest research in dentistry and uses the most up-to-date methods and technology to help patients achieve their desired smiles. In addition to restorative services, the team is also trained to perform a wide variety of cosmetic procedures such as veneers and teeth whitening. They are dedicated to providing the highest standard of quality in all dental procedures to ensure clients’ complete satisfaction. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they help patients improve their smiles every day. For more information, please visit: http://www.luxe-smile.com