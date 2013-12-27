Luxe Smile's Dr Will Burghardt to Offer Free Sleep Apnea Consultations

Marshfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Sleep apnea affects millions of people, and is a cause of severe snoring which not only causes a disruptive sleep pattern for a person, but can also affect partners and loved ones. Sleep apnea is caused by an obstruction of the air way while sleeping and is related to a number of other medical conditions. Fortunately, treating sleep apnea has now become easier than ever thanks to advances in screening and technology, and Luxe Smile is now offering free consultations to discuss these advances with those who suffer from sleep apnea to see if treatment can work effectively for them.



Free consultations will be held by Dr Will Burghardt, the owner of Luxe Smile. He is an exceptional Marshfield Dentist, who engages potential patients in a no-cost, no-obligation free home sleep study consultation to measure the quality of sleep individuals are getting and the amount of disturbance caused by sleep apnea to identify if intervention is needed.



Once he analyzes and interprets the results, Dr. Burghardt will then consult with patients on a wide variety of potential treatment options which have been devised to address different forms and severities of sleep apnea, as well as treatments that are scaled to the budget that users can afford. The offer is open to anyone who believes they may suffer from sleep apnea in south shore MA.



A spokesperson for Luxe Smile explained, “We are proud to maintain our position in the leading edge of dental technology, not just for cosmetic applications but for health dentistry as well. Sleep apnea is a serious issue for many people and technological innovations are addressing that in a way that minimizes invasiveness and discomfort. We want to make sure that as many people as possible are given the option to pursue needed treatment, and this means communicating with sufferers to identify those who we can help. That’s why we’re offering free consultations for our community, and it is a great opportunity for those who may think they are suffering or have to suffer from sleep apnea to learn that they don't have to live with something as debilitating as this- there is relief and options that Dr. Burghardt can offer you."



About Luxe Smile

Luxe Smile is at the forefront of the latest research in dentistry and uses the most up-to-date methods and technology to help patients achieve their desired smiles. In addition to restorative services, the team is also trained to perform a wide variety of cosmetic procedures such as veneers and teeth whitening. They are dedicated to providing the highest standard of quality in all dental procedures to ensure clients’ complete satisfaction. For more information, please visit: http://www.luxe-smile.com/