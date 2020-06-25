LuxeNaked.com, the Luxury Lingerie Store for the La Belles

Santa Fe, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- Luxe Naked, the online luxury lingerie store announces latest releases across categories. Customers can now shop for all their favorite styles in lingerie with free shipping and free returns. Choosing lingerie is not just about find the perfect innerwear but also to feel comfortable, well-supported and confident. Luxe Naked brings together stylish innerwear with supportive options and solutions for various outfits and looks. Top notch fabrics, impressive designs and flirtatious fit is what the store promises.



Shop for a stimulating collection of sexy teddies, bra sets, bodystockings, babydolls, panties, hosiery and many more. Luxury lingerie by Luxe Naked is something beyond intimate wear. It focuses on being exotic and erotic with special products such as thongs and G-strings. There are special occasions where customers want to buy lingerie for special occasions. And this is a perfect place that totally fulfills the objective to an amazing extent. Investing in the products featured here means only one thing; that the products will sustain for a long time and will serve the purpose of making a woman feel complete, beautiful and sensual.



To know more visit https://www.luxenaked.com/



About https://www.luxenaked.com/

Luxe Naked based at Phoenix, Arizona is an online lingerie store featuring bras, panties, bra sets, sexy teddies, bodystockings, hosiery and more.



Media Relations



Chelsea Brockwell – Luxe Naked

Address : 530b Harkle Rd #100

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 612-217-4084

Website: https://www.luxenaked.com