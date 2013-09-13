Luxor Cabs Launches New Website Feature - Advanced Internet Scheduling of Airport Pickup Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Trusted San Francisco airport taxi provider Luxor Cabs has launched a new method to schedule advanced taxi pickup. Using a new feature on their website, customers are now able to schedule a taxi ride in advance, streamlining the process of obtaining a taxi cab. This new convenient method of securing a taxi cab offers customers peace of mind and a guaranteed arrival time on which they can depend.



Luxor Cabs has sought to stay ahead of customer demand for the past 85 years of service. As one of San Francisco's oldest taxi cab services, they have become a trusted name in San Francisco airport transportation . This new option for scheduling taxi service represents the same commitment that Luxor Cabs has shown towards ensuring customer satisfaction.



Luxor Cabs knows that many people who hire a taxi cab in San Francisco do not realize they need transportation until just before they call. Because it is important that customers be able to get immediate service for a taxi in San Francisco, Luxor Cabs continues to offer on-the-spot pickup and transport to and from the airport. However, there is another type of customer who orders an airport taxi in San Francisco, as well.



This customer knows well in advance that he or she will need a cab and wants to ensure that one will be available and waiting on time. This type of customer may wish to be picked up at a hotel in plenty of time to arrive at the airport early or may be calling in from out-of-town, wanting to arrange cab pickup when his or her plane lands.



For these customers, Luxor Cabs has launched a new feature of their website to schedule taxi pickup in advance. Advanced scheduling allows customers who have already planned their travel to call Luxor Cabs in advance or even to schedule their pickup online. With the “later” option, online customers can create an order for a cab at any time of the day or night and receive assurance that one will be scheduled and available for their travel.



The advanced scheduling option allows customers to avoid the problem of waiting for an available cab; instead, Luxor Cabs can provide an appropriate vehicle at the right time and in the right location to ensure that the customer has reliable transportation to and from the airport. Customers seeking a guaranteed taxi ride are encouraged to log onto www.luxorcab.com today to conveniently schedule a ride.



About Luxor Cabs

Since 1928, Luxor Cabs has been providing taxi service in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area. The first company to cross the Bay Bridge, Luxor Cabs has been on the cutting edge of hire conveyance in the San Francisco area for many years. The fleet that began with 10 cars now consists of more than 200 vehicles, providing reliable airport transportation in San Francisco as well as handicap-appropriate conveyance and out-of-town transport.



For More Information: http://www.luxorcab.com