Luxshmi Investments Inc Adds Another App to the Itunes Apps Marketplace™

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Luxshmi Investments Inc announced today that it has added the Cube Connect – Mind Boggling Puzzle app to the itunes Apps Marketplace.



Cube Connect is a mind boggling puzzle game that's fun for the whole family

- This game will keep your brain working overtime.

- The object of the game is to group two or more matching cubes together

- The levels get more challenging as you progress

- The game consists of 25 different levels.

- The game can be downloaded from itunes here Click Here



About Luxshmi Investments, Inc.

Operating under the stock ticker symbol LUXI, Luxshmi Investments, Inc. is a publicly traded Nevada-incorporated company that is in the development stage. Lushmi's main focus is to develop and market mobile applications on the ios and android platforms. The company markets its apps under the name of “awesome apps” on the company’s website http://awesomeappsinc.com



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for historical information, the forward-looking matters discussed in this news release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the Company's liquidity and the ability to obtain financing, the timing of regulatory approvals, uncertainties related to corporate partners or third-parties, product liability, the dependence on third parties for manufacturing and marketing, patent risk, copyright risk, competition, and the early stage of products being marketed or under development, as well as other risks indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. All trademarks and copyrights remain the property of their respective owners and no association is express or implied.



Luxshmi Investments Inc.

253-777-3319