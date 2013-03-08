Luxshmi Investments Inc Adds Space Shuffle Game App to iTunes

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- (LUXI: OTC) Luxshmi Investments Inc. announced today that it has added another game app to the iTunes Apps Marketplace.



Space Shuffle Extreme - Angry aliens launch a hostile attack on earth.The earth is under attack by a hostile alien army. These aliens will never be mistaken for a cute little E.T. your mission is to stop them. The game is available for the iPhone and iPad.



This application can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/169rkyX



The company's other apps currently avail on iTunes are:



Gotbeer? - A feature-rich web application that allows users to discover different beers. Got Beer? is an app that gives you the latest information on some of the World’s best beers.You can keep track of all your favourite beers and share your opinions with your friends on Facebook ,Twitter and Foursquare. It also includes over 100 beer recipes, vegan beers. Beer mapping and pub ratings.



This application can be downloaded at: http://bit.ly/YbecSE



Cube Connect - A mind boggling puzzle game that will put your brain in overdrive and be fun for the whole family. The object of the game is to match two or more cubes. Cube Connect gets more challenging with every level you clear. With 25 unique levels to challenge you, our latest brain puzzler will keep the play going for hours of fun.



This application can be downloaded at: http://bit.ly/UGpFvu



Achieve Your Goals - An amazing new App that can help you achieve the goals you’ve always wanted to achieve but never seem to accomplish. With this helpful app you can set goals for yourself in various areas of your life and keep track of your progress toward completing them.



This application can be downloaded at: http://bit.ly/14uToZT



Alien Assault! Fun Shooter Game - The year is 2025 and the earth is under attack from the most powerful alien army the galaxy has ever seen. Your mission, if you should decide to take it,prevent the aliens from landing on earth, taking our precious resources and destroying all of Earth’s life forms. This intense game is available for the iPhone and iPad:



This application can be downloaded at: http://bit.ly/UEG8Oq



About Luxshmi Investments, Inc.



Operating under the stock ticker symbol LUXI, Luxshmi Investments, Inc. is a publicly traded Nevada-incorporated company that is in the development stage. Luxshmi's main focus is to develop and market mobile applications on the ios and android platforms.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for historical information, the forward-looking matters discussed in this news release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the Company's liquidity and the ability to obtain financing, the timing of regulatory approvals, uncertainties related to corporate partners or third-parties, product liability, the dependence on third parties for manufacturing and marketing, patent risk, copyright risk, competition, and the early stage of products being marketed or under development, as well as other risks indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. All trademarks and copyrights remain the property of their respective owners and no association is express or implied.



Luxshmi Investments Inc.

253-777-3319