Luxshmi Investments Inc Adds Three More Game Apps to iTunes

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Luxshmi Investments Inc. announced today that it has added another three game apps to the iTunes Apps Marketplace.



Clash of the Cats - The newest game for cat lovers everywhere! Clash of the Cats is an addictive game of skill and quick thinking. Your goal is to keep the bouncing bundles of fury bouncing until you can get them safely back home



This application can be downloaded at:http://bit.ly/10KaYbp



Extreme Demolition Derby - A demolition derby game for the extreme adrenaline junkie in you! You won’t find any old junkers limping around the arena trying to just stay running.



This application can be downloaded at: http://bit.ly/10Gm1UD



Piggy Power - A pig can only take so much, and these pigs are fed up with all of the bacon factories in their town. So they are taking matter into their own hands.... er hooves.



Choose from 12 different pigs to complete your mission.



Guide your combat ready flying pig over the bacon factories and bomb them so they can’t exploit the happy pigs of the world any longer.



This application can be downloaded at: http://bit.ly/1529u28



About Luxshmi Investments, Inc.

Operating under the stock ticker symbol LUXI, Luxshmi Investments, Inc. is a publicly traded Nevada-incorporated company that is in the development stage. Luxshmi's main focus is to develop and market mobile applications on the ios and android platforms.



Luxshmi Investments Inc.

253-777-3319