Luxshmi Investments Launches a New Promotion For It's Dietary Supplement Brand of "Garcinia Cambogia Extreme"

Blaine, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Blaine, WA (LUXI: OTC) Luxshmi Investments Inc, launches a new promotion for it's dietary supplement “Garcinia Cambogia Extreme”, which is marketed under It's Ommm Brand of products.



Users of the popular “Garcinia Cambosia” will receive an attractive price break, as the company announced, a new “Buy 2, Get 3” promotion for a limited time.



“Garcinia Cambogia supplements are growing in popularity as an effective dietary supplement because of it's main ingredient,Hydroxycitric Acid or HCA. Our brand contains 60% Hydroxycitric Acid or HCA, which is some of the highest levels found on the market today and this promotion will help us grow our omm brand of products, said Nazir Maherali, C.E.O., Luxshmi Investments, Inc, a publicly traded company operating in the Pacific Northwest that focuses on developing and marketing its own brand of beauty and health products.



Garcina Cambogia, which has for many years helped thousands with their weight-loss goals, and current studies have continued to show people using it have lost more weight than they naturally lose with diet and exercise alone.



Currently, the product is exclusively available on Amazon.com, and it is eligible for Amazon’s Guaranteed Accelerated Delivery service and FREE Two-Day Shipping for Prime members.The coupon code is applied at checkout



ABOUT LUXSHMI INVESTMENTS, INC.



Luxshmi Investments Inc., a publicly traded company operating in the Pacific Northwest, focuses on developing and marketing apps on the itunes platform. It has now ventured into e-commerce by developing its own brand of beauty and health products. It markets these products under the www.Ommm.co brand. Together, Luxshmi Investments and the Ommm brand are dedicated to bringing the best in natural health and beauty products to the consumer by creating the best products with the best ingredients available. Their brand represents a philosophy of a connection of the mind, body and soul and is dedicated to helping people lead healthier lifestyles by creating premium products that help them achieve their goals. Luxshmi Investments Inc. under the Ommm brand is endeavouring to become the leader in this exciting field of holistic health and beauty.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Except for historical information, the forward-looking matters discussed in this news release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the Company's liquidity and the ability to obtain financing, the timing of regulatory approvals, uncertainties related to corporate partners or third-parties, product liability, the dependence on third parties for manufacturing and marketing, patent risk, copyright risk, competition, and the early stage of products being marketed or under development, as well as other risks indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. All trademarks and copyrights remain the property of their respective owners and no association is expressed or implied.



