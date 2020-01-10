Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Luxuries Industry



luxury is a material object conducives to sumptuous living, usually a cacy,.elegance, or refinement of living rather than a necessity.

Luxuries have a high elasticity of demand – they are more sensitive to changes in the economic environment than other products and services.



This report focuses on the global Luxuries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxuries development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study



LVMH

Estee Lauder

Richemont

Luxottica

Kering

L'Oreal

Swatch Group

Ralph Lauren

PVH

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Hermes

Rolex

Lao Feng Xiang

Michael Kors Holdings

Tapestry

Tiffany

Shiseido Group

Burberry Group

Prada Group

Pandora

Hugo Boss

Fossil Group

Swarovski Group

Armani

Coty

Christian Dior

Puig

Titan

Onward Holdings

Chow Sang Sang Group

Kalyan Jewellers

Clarins

OTB

Max Mara Fashion Group

Salvatore Ferragamo

Luk Fook Holdings

L'Occitane International

Dolce and Gabbana

Kalyan Jewellers



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Jewelry

Apparel

Watch and gem

Cosmetic

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Luxuries status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Luxuries development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Contents



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Luxuries Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Jewelry

1.4.3 Apparel

1.4.4 Watch and gem

1.4.5 Cosmetic

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Luxuries Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

1.5.3 Independent Retailers

1.5.4 Online Sales

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Luxuries Market Size

2.2 Luxuries Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Luxuries Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Luxuries Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities



...



12 International Players Profiles

12.1 LVMH

12.1.1 LVMH Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Luxuries Introduction

12.1.4 LVMH Revenue in Luxuries Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 LVMH Recent Development

12.2 Estee Lauder

12.2.1 Estee Lauder Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Luxuries Introduction

12.2.4 Estee Lauder Revenue in Luxuries Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

12.3 Richemont

12.3.1 Richemont Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Luxuries Introduction

12.3.4 Richemont Revenue in Luxuries Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Richemont Recent Development

12.4 Luxottica

12.4.1 Luxottica Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Luxuries Introduction

12.4.4 Luxottica Revenue in Luxuries Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Luxottica Recent Development

12.5 Kering

12.5.1 Kering Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Luxuries Introduction

12.5.4 Kering Revenue in Luxuries Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Kering Recent Development

12.6 L'Oreal

12.6.1 L'Oreal Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Luxuries Introduction

12.6.4 L'Oreal Revenue in Luxuries Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 L'Oreal Recent Development

12.7 Swatch Group

12.7.1 Swatch Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Luxuries Introduction

12.7.4 Swatch Group Revenue in Luxuries Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Swatch Group Recent Development

12.8 Ralph Lauren

12.8.1 Ralph Lauren Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Luxuries Introduction

12.8.4 Ralph Lauren Revenue in Luxuries Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Ralph Lauren Recent Development

12.9 PVH

12.9.1 PVH Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Luxuries Introduction

12.9.4 PVH Revenue in Luxuries Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 PVH Recent Development

12.11 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

12.12 Hermes

12.13 Rolex

12.14 Lao Feng Xiang

12.15 Michael Kors Holdings

12.16 Tapestry

12.17 Tiffany

12.18 Shiseido Group

12.19 Burberry Group

12.20 Prada Group

12.21 Pandora

12.22 Hugo Boss

12.23 Fossil Group

12.24 Swarovski Group

12.25 Armani

12.26 Coty

12.27 Christian Dior

12.28 Puig

12.29 Titan

12.30 Onward Holdings

12.31 Chow Sang Sang Group

12.32 Kalyan Jewellers

12.33 Clarins

12.34 OTB

12.35 Max Mara Fashion Group

12.36 Salvatore Ferragamo

12.37 Luk Fook Holdings

12.38 L'Occitane International

12.39 Dolce and Gabbana

12.40 Kalyan Jewellers



