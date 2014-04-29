Luxurious and Efficient Jet Charter Services with a Wide Range of Supreme Selection of Jets

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Elite Charter Jet is a premier jet charter broker that offers luxurious jet charters with a huge selection of extraordinary jets for business as well as personal trips to over 5000 countries across the globe. They provide an exclusive fleet of jets such as Cessna and Learjet for all types of short and longer duration trips. They also offer a range of airports and routes across many destinations. The company also offers tailor made trips to meet the varied needs of their clients.



Customers can also customize their private jet charter services and experience world class service and first class travel to a destination of their choice. Private jet charters are offered to locations such as Bahamas, New York, Aspen, Denver and many other tourist and famous locations across the world. Travelers would have an ultimate charter experience with some of the leading charter jet aircrafts situated in various countries. The fleet of luxurious private jets includes Gulf Stream G350 and Gulf Stream G450. The private jets here have some of the highest specifications in the charter industry. Super mid-sized jets and mid-sized jets are available here as per customer requirements. The company also takes last minute bookings as well as advanced booking to any of the destinations available here.



To know more about the jet charter services offered here visit website www.elitejetcharter.com



About www.elitecharterjet.com

Elite Charter Jet, www.elitecharterjet.com based at New York is one of the leading executive business and corporate jet charter brokers in the world. The company offers business executive jet charter in over 5000 airports across the world which includes New York, Atlanta, Aspen, Denver and many more.



Media Contact



Jason Stevens

Address: 616 Corporate Way, Suite 2, Valley Cottage, NY 10989

Phone: 1-845-406-4866

Email: info@elitecharterjet.com

Website: www.elitecharterjet.com