Luxurious Condos Up for Sale in Philadelphia from 10 Rittenhouse Square

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- 10 Rittenhouse Square now has their new and luxurious condos for sale in Philadelphia. These beautiful Philadelphia condos were made to redefine luxury. Their condos come in a classically elegant style with hallmark designs, enchanting views, as well as world-class amenities and services.



During the launch of these Philadelphia Condos, a spokesperson for 10 Rittenhouse Square stated: “We are offering our luxurious condos for sale in Philadelphia because it is an opportunity for our citizens to experience luxury at its best. These affordable Philadelphia condos will be able to raise anyone’s living standards to a new high. So, anyone should come and check out our ultimate world class facilities!”



These Philadelphia condos are really a class apart in their comfort level and other related services. They were designed by world-renowned Robert A.M. Stern Architects, and are a perfect balance of grace and function. 10 Rittenhouse Square redefines luxury by providing five star services to their clients. They also provide around the clock services, white glove concierge, door staff and valet services, have a three-lane saline lap pool, fitness center with dry saunas and steam showers, private outdoor terrace, private guest suite, secure resident storage facilities, Serafina restaurant which provides service to resident's condos, and on-site professional condo management with weekend and evening service.



With such wonderful services, these Philadelphia condos surely can redefine luxury and living standards.



10 Rittenhouse Square lies at the heart of Philadelphia. Residents can enjoy unrivaled dining, shopping, and even artistic events just a few steps from their condos. Their location has made them accessible for people from every corner of Philadelphia.



For arranging an appointment, customers can contact their sales consultants, and to know more, visit http://www.10rittenhousesq.com.