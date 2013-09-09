Luxurious Home Spa Treatment Dead Sea Mud Facial Mask 35% off at Amazon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Nothing is more relaxing than a luxurious spa treatment in the privacy of the home. Pure & Essential Minerals offers a spa-quality Dead Sea facial mask for men and women at 35% off this month at Amazon



"This mask is packed with pure Dead Sea minerals offering beneficial results for the skin," says Drew Waters, founder of Pure & Essential Minerals. "Dead Sea mud offers both a gentle exfoliation and a deep cleansing activity which extracts excess oils and impurities from the skin resulting in a radiant glow."



The mask treatment takes about 10 minutes. Simply apply the mask over clean face and neck; wait 10 minutes for the mask to dry and begin its cleansing action; wipe off gently and rinse with water. The skin will feel very soft, refreshed and newly restored.



The 35% off facial mask sale continues through the end of September. Simply visit the Amazon product page here:

http://www.amazon.com/Dead-Sea-Mud-Face-Mask/dp/B00C8YCFU4



"Your skin will thank you for this special cleansing and rejuvenation!" says Waters.



About Pure & Essential Minerals

Pure & Essential Minerals Face Mask products are manufactured using only natural and organic ingredients. All of our skin care products are created to restore the natural vitality and radiance of your skin.