Luxurious Mixed Development Is Launching in Bugis Singapore - Duo Residences

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Duo Residences is one of the most anticipated developments to be brought to the city of Singapore. Standing tall and stunningly on the streets of Bugis, Duo Residences serves as an iconic mixed development that comprises extravagance residences, office spaces, hotel, and retail gallery, all within a warm and friendly park-like environment. With all these, Duo Residences is not just an ordinary development, but a statement of art to be sipped in everyday living.



Carefully planned by the joint company M+S Pte Ltd (jointly owned by Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional and Temasek Holdings) and beautifully designed by the world’s famous architect Ole Sheeren, Duo Residences is brought within a lively garden-like environment as two luxury towers, which separate the 660 units of residences and the commercial units of classy office spaces, retail complex and a five-starred hotel.



The mixed-use development is also strategically seated on Ophir-Rochor Road in the Downtown Core of Singapore, surrounding itself with endless choices of amenities, lifestyle and entertainment. Residents are conveniently served with easy connectivity, especially with the direct basement level connection to the brand new Bugis Interchange MRT Station, which makes travelling to hip spots like Raffles Place, Marina Bay, Orchard Road, or Singapore River much easier.



Painted charmingly at the Bugis property skyline by Ole Sheeren —the person who has designed China CCTV Headquarters, The Interlace, Prada Epicenter New York, etc.— the two tower Duo Residences is undoubtedly an iconic masterpiece that will catch everyone’s eyes. This magnificent design and the offered endless conveniences have also taken Duo Residences to winning the ‘Best Futura Project’ at the MIPM Asia Awards 2012.



The idea of Duo Residences is establishing a mixed-use development that conveniently comprises residential and commercial needs. It consists of 660 residential units, as well as 21 storey office spaces, a five star hotel, and retail complex, all clustered in an attractive park-like environment. With Duo Residences, living in a place where home and office are just right next to each other is now possible.



Visit http://duo-residences.officialnewlaunch.com for more information.



Contact Info

Name: Jourdan

Email: info@officialnewlaunch.com



Source: http://marketersmedia.com/luxurious-mixed-development-is-launching-in-bugis-singapore-duo-residences/7114