New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Accessories in Romania"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- In 2013, value sales of luxury accessories maintained the steady growth of the previous two years. Thus the value of the category rose to RON139 million, with value sales increasing by 6% in current terms. Volume sales were also on the rise, increasing by 3% and reaching 99,000 units. The growth rate of volume sales increased gradually over the last three years of the review period, this being a sign that consumers are becoming more inclined to spend on luxury accessories in order to improve...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Accessories in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Accessories market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Accessories retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Luxury Bags, Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Cufflinks, Luxury Lighters, Luxury Small Leather Goods, Luxury Sun Glasses, Other Luxury Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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