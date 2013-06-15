Luxury Accessories in Russia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- In 2012, Russians showed increasing interest in luxury accessories. The market increased by 15% in current terms spurred by the improving economic situation and, due to rising purchasing power, growing possibility to own more different accessories units. Middle class consumers, who are gradually returning to costly purchases, strengthen the positions of accessories, which offer opportunities to get closer to luxury in combination with cheaper clothes.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Accessories in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Accessories market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Accessories retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Luxury Bags, Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Cufflinks, Luxury Lighters, Luxury Small Leather Goods, Luxury Sun Glasses, Other Luxury Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories & Luxury Good Specialists in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories & Luxury Good Specialists in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories & Luxury Good Specialists in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories & Luxury Good Specialists in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Luggage & Leather Goods in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Luggage & Leather Goods in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Clothing & Footwear in Europe to 2015: Market Guide