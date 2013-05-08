Luxury Accessories in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Accessories in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Strong growth in luxury accessories in United Arab Emirates during 2012 was driven mainly by the iconic status and high consumer demand for Dubai's premier shopping centres The Dubai Mall and the Mall of the Emirates, each of which has gained a very strong reputation abroad as among the ultimate places in the world to shop for luxury goods. Many inbound tourists travel to the United Arab Emirates specifically to shop at these destination malls due to the large selection of international luxury...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Accessories in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Accessories market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Accessories retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Bags, Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Cufflinks, Luxury Lighters, Luxury Small Leather Goods, Luxury Sun Glasses, Other Luxury Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
