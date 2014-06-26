Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Accessories in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Given the relatively uniformed traditional clothes for men and women, accessories are seen as an important product to underline fashion awareness and individuality among Emirati nationals and tourists from GCC countries. Therefore, handbags and small leather goods are among the most important items for women to express belonging to a certain social class within this very brand-conscious society. At the same time, absolute luxury brands are already widespread within the country and do not enjoy...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Accessories in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Accessories market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Accessories retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Luxury Bags, Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Cufflinks, Luxury Lighters, Luxury Small Leather Goods, Luxury Sun Glasses, Other Luxury Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luxury Goods in the United Arab Emirates
- Watches in the United Arab Emirates
- Bags and Luggage in the United Arab Emirates
- Writing Instruments in the United Arab Emirates
- Jewellery in the United Arab Emirates
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in the United Arab Emirates to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Personal Accessories in the United Arab Emirates
- Shampoo Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Styling Agents Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Hair Colorants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017