Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Christian Dior (France), LVMH (France), Coach (United States), Kering (France), Prada (Italy), Gucci (Italy), Michael Kors (Unites States), Armani (Italy), Hermes (France), Chanel (France),.



Scope of the Report of Luxury Bag

Luxury bags are made of premium quality material as compared to general bags. They are more attractive in design and also expensive. It offers the feel on luxury without compromising on the quality. These bags includes handbag, shoulder bag, satchel bag, sling bags and others. These bags are available online as well as the specialty stores. Moreover, luxury bags are used and endorsed by celebrities which is propelling the market growth.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Handbag, Shoulder Bags, Satchel Bags, Sling Bags, Tote Bags, Hobo Bags, Duffle Bags, Others), Distribution (Online, Speciality stores, Hypermarkets), Material (Leather, Nylon, Synthetic), Gender (Men, Women)



Market Trends:

Improvements in Bucket Bags, Satchel and Clutch Handbags



Opportunities:

Growing E-Commerce Industry is leading to Easy Availability of Luxury Bags

Introduction of New Designs and Patterns due to Growing Competition



Market Drivers:

Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Growing Number of Working Women



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



