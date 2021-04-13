Luxury Boxes Market 2021 Comprehensive Research Study Focus on Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- According to Transparency Market Research's recent market report titled "Luxury Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis, 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2027", worldwide growth of luxury cosmetics industry is projected to drive the growth of the luxury boxes market, during the forecast period. Globally, the revenue generated by the luxury boxes market has been anticipated to be around US$ 6.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value throughout the forecast period.



Worldwide Beauty & Personal Care Market Growth is Drives Luxury Boxes Market



The aesthetic appeal of luxury boxes in the packaging of cosmetic products is relatively high as compared to other packaging formats. As stated by L'Oréal S.A., 2017 Annual Report, the global beauty products market was valued at around US$ 228.31 Billion in 2017. North America and the Asia Pacific are the key markets for beauty and personal care industry and accounted for near about 62% of the global market share. In 2017, the global leaders in beauty & personal care products, L'Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estée Lauder, and Shiseido and Coty, together collected near about US$ 90 Bn of revenue. The luxury cosmetics market is continuously evolving and has seen a high demand in the last few years, owing to increased disposable income of an average consumer. These global leaders have strong influence on the global luxury boxes market in present market scenario.



Request for a sample:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=55005



Personalised Luxury Boxes for Confectionery Packaging



Confectionery manufacturers and marketers are offering personalised luxury boxes to customers to fulfil their gifting needs. Chocolate gifting luxury boxes with custom messages are trending in the market. Many confectionery shops and delivery services provide the option of printing images or photos on luxury boxes to delight their customers.



Smart & Connected Luxury Boxes trending in the Luxury Boxes Market



The adoption of connected packaging to reach customers from a digital marketing perspectives has created a great innovation opportunity for key players of luxury boxes market. The luxury boxes with NFC-enabled (Near Field Technology) and RFID tags (radio-frequency identification) are expected to be next door intelligent packaging formats, due to anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft prevention.



The adoption of unique shapes and sizes of luxury boxes, along with typography and glossy or matte printing on the luxury boxes for packaging of alcoholic beverages is trending in the global market.



Electronics Industry is projected to boost the Demand for Luxury Boxes



In order to attract and delight customers throughout the shopping experience and ensure superior product quality, electronics brands are adopting luxury boxes for packaging. Mobile companies are adopting luxury boxes enabled with high-security tamper evident and durable packaging. The packaging of apparels in luxury boxes have created a new horizon for the growth of luxury boxes market.



Global Luxury Boxes Market Volume is projected to Expand 1.4X from 2018 to 2027



In the global luxury boxes market report, manufacturers with high production volumes from different geographical regions are profiled. The overview, competing strategies, product lines, company revenue, and segmental share of key players in the luxury boxes market are evaluated in the competitive landscape. The key manufacturers operating in the global luxury boxes market include WestRock Company, Sunrise Packaging Incorporated, Stora Enso Oyj, Stevenage packaging limited, Solutia Italia Srl, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Robinson Plc, Mondi Group, Metsä Board Oyj, McLaren Packaging Limited, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, KOLBUS GmbH & Co. KG, Keskeny & Co. Ltd., KARL KNAUER KG, International Paper Company, HH Deluxe Packaging, Groupe VERPACK, DS Smith Plc, Diamond Packaging Corp, and Coveris Holdings S.A.



Ask for brochure:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55005



Luxury Boxes Market to Gain Significant Momentum Owing to Rising Inclination to Beauty Products



The rise in beauty standards worldwide has propelled growth of the cosmetics industry, thereby boosting the growth of the global luxury boxes market in the coming years. The extravagance beauty care products market is constantly advancing and has seen an appeal over the most recent couple of years, attributable to expanded discretionary cash flow of a normal customer. These worldwide pioneers have solid effect on the worldwide extravagance confines market present market situation.



The reception of associated bundling to arrive at clients from a computerized showcasing point of view has made an incredible development opportunity for central members of extravagance boxes market. The extravagance boxes with NFC-empowered (Near Field Technology) and RFID labels (radio-recurrence distinguishing proof) are relied upon to be nearby keen bundling designs, because of hostile to falsifying and against robbery counteraction. The selection of interesting shapes and sizes of extravagance boxes, alongside typography and gleaming or matte imprinting on the extravagance boxes for bundling of mixed refreshments is moving in the worldwide market.



Candy parlor makers and advertisers are offering customized extravagance boxes to clients to satisfy their gifting needs. Chocolate gifting extravagance boxes with custom messages are moving on the lookout. Numerous candy parlor shops and conveyance administrations give the alternative of printing pictures or photographs on extravagance boxes to please their clients.



Geographically, the global luxury boxes market is dominated by Europe on account of the increasing industrial developments, high incomes of people, and their inclination towards beauty and attire. Germany emerged as the largest nation attracting the highest revenue. Additionally, the presence of prominent players of the beauty and cosmetics industry such as Loreal, and others will also help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years as well.



Read Our Latest Press Release:



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-awareness-about-cleanliness-and-hygiene-across-public-places-to-sow-the-seeds-of-growth-across-the-forecast-period-of-2020-2030-tmr-301248244.html