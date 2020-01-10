Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the luxury boxes market in its recent report titled "Luxury Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2027". In terms of value, the global luxury boxes market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for luxury boxes from beauty & personal care, beverages, and electronics packaging industries is propelling the growth of the global market. European region is estimated to be the largest marketplace for luxury boxes. Industrial developments, improved living standards, and high-incomes of people from European countries play a significant role in the development of the European luxury boxes market. Europe is expected to be the largest consumer base of luxury cosmetics and alcoholic beverages. The improved market share of the cosmetics and personal care end-user industries in global packaging market is expected to heighten the demand for luxury boxes.



Worldwide Beauty & Personal Care Market Growth is Drives Luxury Boxes Market



The aesthetic appeal of luxury boxes in the packaging of cosmetic products is relatively high as compared to other packaging formats. As stated by L'Oréal S.A., 2017 Annual Report, the global beauty products market was valued at around US$ 228.31 Billion in 2017. North America and the Asia Pacific are the key markets for beauty and personal care industry and accounted for near about 62% of the global market share. In 2017, the global leaders in beauty & personal care products, L'Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estée Lauder, and Shiseido and Coty, together collected near about US$ 90 Bn of revenue. The luxury cosmetics market is continuously evolving and has seen a high demand in the last few years, owing to increased disposable income of an average consumer. These global leaders have strong influence on the global luxury boxes market in present market scenario.



Personalised Luxury Boxes for Confectionery Packaging



Confectionery manufacturers and marketers are offering personalised luxury boxes to customers to fulfil their gifting needs. Chocolate gifting luxury boxes with custom messages are trending in the market. Many confectionery shops and delivery services provide the option of printing images or photos on luxury boxes to delight their customers.



Smart & Connected Luxury Boxes trending in the Luxury Boxes Market



The adoption of connected packaging to reach customers from a digital marketing perspectives has created a great innovation opportunity for key players of luxury boxes market. The luxury boxes with NFC-enabled (Near Field Technology) and RFID tags (radio-frequency identification) are expected to be next door intelligent packaging formats, due to anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft prevention.



The adoption of unique shapes and sizes of luxury boxes, along with typography and glossy or matte printing on the luxury boxes for packaging of alcoholic beverages is trending in the global market.



In order to attract and delight customers throughout the shopping experience and ensure superior product quality, electronics brands are adopting luxury boxes for packaging. Mobile companies are adopting luxury boxes enabled with high-security tamper evident and durable packaging. The packaging of apparels in luxury boxes have created a new horizon for the growth of luxury boxes market.