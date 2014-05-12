Luxury Brand Layo G. Introduces Patent-Pending Jacket; Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Develop Their Upcoming Collection "She Is King"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Layo G. is a luxury brand that provides edgy, tailored clothing for modern day women. They design pieces that take women from the office to a lounge, from day to night, from professional to chic and beyond. At Layo G., they believe every woman is a boss.



The brand in distinguished by the company’s patent-pending “Timeless” collection. It features jackets with pocket slits that can be worn with other pieces in current and future collections, as demonstrated in their Kickstarter video.



The company presents a full range collection each season. They have pieces that can be worn in the office, for an after work event, or holiday party. Whether one is going out for a meeting, stepping out for a weekend brunch, or heading out for a night out in the town, Layo G. has the perfect look. Their pieces are of high quality, carefully designed, and expertly crafted.



All proceeds from the Kickstarter campaign will go towards developing the company’s upcoming collection titled “She is King.” This collection will debut by August, 2014. Money raised from Kickstarter will also go towards the company’s PR efforts in order to create brand visibility and increase of their production capability.



The company’s manufacturers have fully functioning, well equipped factories. They have the capability of producing as little as 10 pieces, to as many as 100,000 pieces or more, with a turn-around time of 4 weeks or less.



This project will only be funded if at least $25,000 is pledged by Wed, Jun 4 2014 10:07 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1s4Ap4e