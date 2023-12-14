NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Luxury Cat Food Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Luxury Cat Food market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: ORIJEN (United States), ZIWI (New Zealand), Royal Canin (France), Instinct Raw Pet Food (United States), Merrick Pet Care (United States), Canidae (United States), AvoDerm (United States), Solid Gold (United States), Hill's Pet Nutrition (United States) and Organix (United States).



Definition: Luxury Cat Food is food for cats to eat. Cats have specific dietary nutrient requirements. Certain nutrients, such as many vitamins and amino acids, are degraded by the temperatures, pressures, and chemical treatments used during manufacturing and must therefore be added afterward to avoid nutritional deficiency. Luxury cat food is made with the best ingredients and formulations. Super premium cat food is nutritionally complete and balanced when compared to budget options found in supermarkets. This food is scientifically formulated to suit different life stages and breeds, allowing you to find the one that best suits your pet's age, breed, and lifestyle while also providing optimal nutrition.



On 4th May 2021, Natural Pet Food Group, a New Zealand-based premium pet food company that produces three pet food brands, K9 Natural, Feline Natural, and Meat Mates, has been acquired by global investment firm KKR. According to officials, the investment will be used to support the company's international growth and to advance its mission of supplying safe, sustainably sourced high-meat pet food from New Zealand to more customers and their pets worldwide.

Pet food labelling is governed at two levels. The federal regulations, enforced by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), establish standards applicable to all animal feeds, such as proper product identification, net quantity statement, manufacturer's name and address, and proper ingredient listing. Some states also have their own labelling laws that must be followed. The Association of American Feed Control Officials' model pet food regulations have been adopted by many states (AAFCO). These regulations are more specific in nature, covering aspects of labelling such as the product name, the guaranteed analysis, the nutritional adequacy statement, feeding directions, and calorie statements.

The true growth potential in the global luxury cat food market lies in targeting emerging economies, which are quickly becoming hotbeds for pet sales. The dramatic increase in the number of cat owners, increased disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and increased disposable incomes have resulted in higher living standards and discretionary spending. Manufacturers' geographic expansion is no longer a secondary business strategy. Manufacturers are emphasizing organic growth alongside sophisticated go-to-market strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and divestitures.



Market Trends:

Cat Humanization Trend has led to increased Health Consciousness and High-End Cat Products Gain Popularity for Cat Food



Market Opportunities:

Growing Availability of Cat Food on e-commerce Platforms and Cat Food Ownership and Purchasing Habits



The Global Luxury Cat Food Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Dry Cat Food, Canned, Raw, Treats & Snacks, Others), Application (Home, Commercial), Nature (Organic, Monoprotein, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialized Pet Shops, Online Sales Channel, Others), Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Folding cartons, Tubs & Cups, Can, Bott



Global Luxury Cat Food market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



