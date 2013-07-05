"Luxury Cigars in Canada" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Cigars in Canada", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Luxury cigars witnessed its volume sales decline for a number of years over the review period as Canadians steadily moved away from this product. Strong anti-smoking legislation and the many health concerns that have become major issues for Canadians, dissuaded many people from consuming these products as compared to several decades ago. As a result, volume sales declined by 3% in 2012, with value sales growing only by 1%.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cigars in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cigars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cigars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luxury Cigars in Germany
- Luxury Cigars in Japan
- Luxury Goods in Canada
- Luxury Cigars in Russia
- Luxury Cigars in Sweden
- Luxury Cigars in Ukraine
- Luxury Cigars in Mexico
- Luxury Cigars in the US
- Luxury Cigars in China
- Luxury Goods in Russia