Luxury Cigars in Romania - New Report Available

Luxury Cigars in Romania
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- In 2012, grew by 8% at constant prices, due to the law start base. Consequently, the market registered value sales of RON3.1 million within the year. Also, the luxury tobacco market experienced a volume market growth of 8%. In 2012, 76,000 units were sold on the local market. The growing sales of luxury tobacco are based on an increasing customers' sophistication, while smoking of luxury tobacco is starting to be regarded as a form of emphasising social superiority.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cigars in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cigars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cigars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
