New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Cigars in Singapore"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Luxury cigars registered a slower current value growth in 2013 than 2012, with consumers' rising health consciousness restricting the overall growth potential. Newcomers to cigars also picked up small cigars or cigarillos that are more affordable thus limiting the current value growth of cigars in 2013. Despite this, seasoned cigar smokers and affluent consumers were increasingly trading up to premium cigars, be it a larger ring gauge or high quality brand that they can slowly enjoy and use to...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cigars in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cigars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cigars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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