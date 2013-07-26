Luxury Cigars in South Africa - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Luxury Cigars in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Luxury cigars saw the worst performance in luxury goods in volume and current value terms in 2012 over the previous year, with sales growing by less than 1% and by 7% respectively. This was chiefly due to high import duties on cigars, which greatly inflate unit prices and deter importers from representing all but the most popular brands. High import duties also deter new product development. Growth was also hindered by a ban on smoking in many public spaces, with the lengthy smoke associated...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cigars in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cigars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cigars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
