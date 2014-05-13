New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- South Korea's luxury cigar market could not avoid negative retail value growth in 2013. Value sales declined by 2% to reach Won500 million. This is largely due to a still weak and narrow consumer base, and to such cigars having a relatively higher price than ordinary tobacco. The limited number of cigar specialists in the country also contributed to the negative growth.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cigars in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cigars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cigars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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