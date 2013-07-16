Luxury Cigars in Spain - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Luxury Cigars in Spain" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- In 2011, the Spanish government implemented the no smoking legislation which prohibited smoking in public areas limiting it to specifically destined zones, such as smoking clubs. In addition, Spaniards are becoming increasingly concerned about health and wellness. The result of these two factors was a drastic drop in cigar, including luxury ones.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cigars in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cigars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cigars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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