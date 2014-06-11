Luxury Condo Expert Offering Extensive Guide to Continuum South Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Tim Allen, a leading specialist on the Continuum South Beach, offers comprehensive and detailed information on the prominent condo at his dedicated website, ContinuumInSouthBeach.com.



Mr. Allen has incorporated ample information on renting and buying property in the luxury South Beach condo. For instance, visitors to the website can peruse the different floor plans available at both the North and South Towers of the Continuum property. Listed on the site are the floor plan layouts for each individual floor and the specific floor plans for individual units, shown in detailed sketches.



Also listed on the site is in-depth information about Continuum South Beach condos for Sale and for rent. Whether a visitor on the site is interested in the flexible, short term option of leasing or the more permanent option of purchasing and owning property at the Continuum, they can browse all their options, which are conveniently organized into streamlined tables to easily compare price, bedrooms, square footage, and more, all in one spot.



Tim Allen also provides detailed information covering every amenity found at the Continuum South Beach and all the features and details about the two individual towers themselves. Moreover, features unique to the residences in each tower are listed in categories based on what room they are found.



About ContinuumInSouthBeach.com

ContinuumInSouthBeach.com is full of expertly organized and incredibly detailed information, reflecting its status as a leading resource on this highly sought after condo.