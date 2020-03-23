Luxury Down Jacket Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market: Yalu, H&M, Giordano

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The Luxury Down Jacket Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Luxury Down Jacket market are Fast Retailing Co., Ltd (Japan), Yalu Holding Co., Ltd (China), Giordano (China), Eral (China), H&M (Sweden), Yaya (Netherlands), Bosideng (China), Hongdou (China), Baleno (Texwinca Holdings Limited) (China) and Meters/bonwe (China).



A luxury down jacket is a jacket which has been insulated with the soft and warm under feathers from duck or geese. It is a fantastic insulator as the loft or fluffiness of down creates thousands of tiny air pockets which trap warm air and retain heat, thus helping to keep the wearer very warm in cold winter weather. A winter jacket is a garment that can help user withstand the cold, wind, and snow or rain. Mainly, there are 2 types of luxury down jackets being used such as duck down jacket and goose down jacket.



Market Segmentation: by Type (Duck Down Jacket, Goose Down Jacket), End Users (Men, Women, Children), Distribution Channel (Shopping Mall, Exclusive Shop, Online Store)



On 23 February 2018, Moncler's, a leading cloth manufacturer has launched 8 series of brand new innovative luxury jackets including the down jacket and others.



Market Trend

- Consumers Obsession towards Brands

- Globally Converging Fashion due to Increased Travel



Market Drivers

- The Rising Disposable Income

- The Rising Demand for Winter Wears among Cold Weather Regions

- Changing lifestyle of People

- Celebrity Endorsements



Opportunities

- Emerging Demand from Economies



Challenges

- Maintaining Brand Loyalty for Service Providers

- Streamlining the Consumers Journey and Creating Unique Experiences for Costumers



The Global Luxury Down Jacket Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player's contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.



The Luxury Down Jacket market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Luxury Down Jacket Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Luxury Down Jacket Market:

The report highlights Luxury Down Jacket market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Luxury Down Jacket, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Luxury Down Jacket Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Luxury Down Jacket Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Luxury Down Jacket market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Luxury Down Jacket Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Luxury Down Jacket

Chapter 4: Presenting the Luxury Down Jacket Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Luxury Down Jacket market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



