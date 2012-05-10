Luxury E-Tailer MilanStyle.co.uk Sees Boom in Luxury Brand Menswear Sales

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- With the current recession impacting businesses around the world, most people would assume the luxury apparel industry would be one of the hardest hit market sectors. But international statistics prove otherwise, with most luxury brands reporting double-digit annual growth rates.



Furthermore, according to Datamonitor, a premium provider of global business information, the luxury goods industry is expected to grow by as much as 65 percent between 2010 and 2015.



And men’s luxury apparel is projected to be one of the leading segments.



Already experiencing a boom in luxury brand sales online due to their superior selection of menswear, luxury e-tailer MilanStyle.co.uk recently reported a 400 percent year on year growth. Founded in 2010, MilanStyle is the ultimate online destination for men with elite taste to find a wide range of clothing, shoes and accessories from some of the world’s most popular luxury brands, including Dior Homme, Armani, Prada, DSQUARED, Marc Jacobs and many more. Featuring international shipping, men everywhere are turning to the site to acquire the top brands in men’s fashion, no matter where they are located.



Today, a large number of men are choosing to invest in luxury brand name apparel they know will provide quality materials, superior style and long-lasting wearability. And whether interested in purchasing Gucci men’s shoes or apparel from the popular designer Rick Owens, MilanStyle helps men around the globe locate and add an extra touch of exclusivity to their wardrobes.



According to MilanStyle.co.uk, “MilanStyle works with the world’s leading luxury brands such as Harrods, London, Ralph Lauren, New York, the old fashion houses of Milan, Italy and even a private shopping store in Dubai so that men’s designer clothing, no matter where it is located in the world, is available to purchase online for the discerning gentleman who demands the very best for his wardrobe.”



MilanStyle also features a host of reviews of the luxury brands offered on the site, as well as an insightful blog where site visitors can learn about the latest trends in the world of men’s fashion.



