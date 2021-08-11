Luxury Egyptian Linens Is Set to Provide Value for Less

Sterling, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2021 -- Luxury Egyptian Linens is a prolific company specializing in home linen products. Established in 2006, this linen supplier has been selling first-class bed linens to hoteliers and homeowners. The company works directly with factories to eliminate middleman costs and sell their products at reasonable rates. They provide the highest quality products and excellent customer service, including free shipping within the United States. Their orders are processed and shipped in 1 – 2 business days. Their products come with a 60-day return policy in case the client is dissatisfied with their products.



Speaking about duvet Sets, the Company Spokesperson said, "At Luxury Egyptian Linens, we provide cotton duvet sets in full, king, queen and Cal king in beige, chocolate, sage, taupe, and other colors. Our duvets are made from 100% Egyptian cotton and manufactured in different styles and patterned designs. Our duvet covers are high quality and can be laundered just like the bed sheets and pillowcases. We have different varieties of duvet sets to add to your linen closet."



Hoteliers looking to purchase Egyptian bed sheets have a variety to choose from at Luxury Egyptian Linens. Their bedsheets are handcrafted to be soft, warm, and lightweight. They're ideal for all seasons. Luxury Egyptian Linens allow customers to wrap themselves in their luxurious bed sheets just like the ones found in prominent hotels. They are not just quality beddings; they are opulent beddings designed to be elegant yet durable. The company values quality and value above everything else.



Speaking about down comforters, the company spokesperson continued, "At Luxury Egyptian Linens, we have some of the best down comforter products in the market. Whether you're looking for luxurious twin-size Siberian goose-down comforters or Queen size models, we have a wide variety to choose from. Our down comforters are made from 100% Egyptian cotton and designed to provide you with the all-season warmth you need. Our top priority is customer satisfaction at all times. That's why we offer you a 60-day money-back guarantee."



People can buy cotton percale king-size sheets at Luxury Egyptian Linens. These sheets are very crisp and highly durable. They have a tight weave, which gives them a relaxed, crisp feel and a smooth, gloss-less touch with maximum comfort. Cotton percale sheets are great for all-year-round use. These sheets are known to become softer with each wash, and that's why experts have recommended them as suitable for all types of skins. They don't irritate the skin because of the antimicrobial material.



