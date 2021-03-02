Luxury Egyptian Linens Offers an Extensive Collection of Egyptian Cotton Linens

Sterling, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- Luxury Egyptian Linens offers bedding shoppers an extensive collection of Egyptian cotton linens featuring duvet covers, bedsheets, and more. The company is top-rated among top hotel chains, where comfort is viewed as the next level. Their products are affordable due to the unavailability of any middleman in the process. They are devoted to offering free and fast shipping of their high-quality products.



Responding to an inquiry on whether sateen fabric is better than percale, the company spokesperson said, "Choosing the right fabric depends on personal preference and the effect one is looking for in his or her bedrooms. Percale is a closely woven, plain weave, spun fabric made from both carded and combed yarns. It is generally found in high thread-count fabrics, which gives the fabric a soft, silk-like feel. On the other hand, sateen is weave construction with more threads on the top surface than others, resulting in a softer look with a sheen resembling satin. Cotton sateen sheets tend to be softer than those with a Percale weave. So it's a matter of preference which to choose."



Buy down alternative comforter from Luxury Egyptian Linens. They offer a range of down alternative comforters, including a 600 thread count luxurious twin/twin extra-long goose down alternative comforter. Woven to a luxurious 600 TC per square inch, these fine luxury bed comforters are crafted from long staple Giza cotton grown in the Lush Nile River Valley since the time of the Pharaohs. The comforter provides medium warmth for year-round comfort. It is made up of 100 percent Egyptian cotton, and the comforter is hypoallergenic and allergy-free. The comforter also features elegant piping with loops and sewn corner tabs designed to anchor the duvet cover and protect the comforter from shifting.



Offering insight on how to make a bedroom feel like a luxury hotel room, the company spokesperson said, "To make a bedroom feel like a luxury hotel room, one should consider buying memory foam mattresses as they are luxurious and comfortable. Once one have the ideal bed, he or she should adorn it with luxurious bed sheets. Egyptian cotton sheets are luxurious and feel fantastic, so should be on one's list. As well as being incredibly durable and gloriously soft, Egyptian cotton bed linen is less likely to produce lint or pilling, becomes softer with age and washing and is much lighter than short staple cottons. This means it's refreshingly breathable during hot summer months. To ensure the room looks totally like a luxury hotel room, invest in a set of elegant Egyptian cotton bedding with matching curtains and pillows."



Luxury Egyptian Linens offers quality, luxurious Egyptian cotton split king sheet sets. Comfort, opulence, and quality set this luxury bedding in a class above the rest. Their split king sheet sets are usually available in stripe and solid styles in Taupe, Sage, Ivory, Beige, Chocolate, White, Blue, Burgundy, Navy, Gold, and Black. All their sheets are woven with long-staple cotton fibers for superior levels of quality, durability, and softness. Their softness is enhanced with each washing. So, order split king Egyptian cotton sheets today from the company and enjoy the rich, soft, and luxurious feeling.



