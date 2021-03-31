Luxury Egyptian Linens Offers Outstanding Down Alternative Comforters and Split King Egyptian Cotton Sheets

Sterling, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Luxury Egyptian Linens deals in various types of home linen products. These products are made of deluxe 100% Egyptian cotton, which makes them cozy, fluffy, and classic. The company supplies sheet sets, duvet covers, comforters, pillows, baths, and bedding accessories. Their product collections include down alternative comforters, Egyptian cotton sheets, Egyptian cotton duvet covers, goose down comforters, goose down pillows, bamboo sheet sets, and gift cards. Furthermore, Luxury Egyptian Linens avails a well-timed and free order shipment, along with a 60-day free product trial to their customers.



Answering a query, Luxury Egyptian Linens' spokesperson commented, "We focus on outstanding home linen products. We offer sales of the highest quality bed linens that are can be used in many upper-class hotels and residences. To ensure our services are provided seamlessly, we work closely and along with manufacturers without including other parties to prevent intermediary costs. Therefore, we can offer cheaper products than other online merchants and divert these vast savings to you. The satisfaction of our customers is our primary concern, and we aim at supplying you with premium products at a pocket-friendly price".



Luxury Egyptian Linens offers a wide range of luxurious goose down alternative comforters. Among which are 600 thread count Egyptian cotton cover 750 - fill power, luxurious goose down alternative comforter - all year comforter, white goose down alternative comforter duvet insert plush siliconized polyester fiberfill, and more. These products come with a warranty when they are being bought from their outlet stores. They are also delivered to customers in an attractive factory-zippered package. People who would like to buy down alternative comforter can contact Luxury Egyptian Linens.



The spokesperson further added, "Our well-packaged goose down comforters are of top quality. They are a product of the Egyptian cotton factory brand. In these fully luxurious first-class comforters, you can stay comfortably wrapped, as they are not just authentic, but stylish, and are used in world-class hotels".



Luxury Egyptian Linens offers global shipment of their home linen products, which include Canada, APO, and FPO locations. Requested orders are processed and shipped in a maximum of 2 business days. Their customers also have access to a tracking number obtained through their order confirmation e-mail link. Moreover, LuxuryEgyptianLinens allows displeased customers to return their orders within 60 days for a complete refund of their payment.



About Luxury Egyptian Linens

Founded in 2006, Luxury Egyptian Linens offers various kinds of opulent home linen products. They are available in several collections, such as cotton split king sheet sets which contain 5 pieces of home linens. It comes in solid and stripe styles and is available in a wide selection of colors such as blue, ivory, white, black, beige, gold, chocolate, sage, burgundy, navy, and taupe. Thus, to order split king Egyptian cotton sheets, interested people can visit Luxury Egyptian Linens' website.



Contact Information:



Luxury Egyptian Linens



21010 Southbank Street,

Suite 215 | Sterling, VA 20166.

Phone: 1 800 674 5735

Email: sales@luxuryegyptianlinens.com

Web: https://www.luxuryegyptianlinens.com/