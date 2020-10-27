Luxury Egyptian Linens Offers Soft, Breathable, and Hypo-Allergenic King Size Down Comforters

Sterling, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Luxury Egyptian Linens offers 100 percent Egyptian cotton beddings that add lots of excitement in the process of using it as they are soft, fluffy, and comfortable. The company aims to provide clients with high-quality bed linens at the best price, along with the highest level of customer service. One hundred percent customer satisfaction is their primary concern, and that's why they strive to have all inquiries answered the same day they are sent by clients via email.



Offering insight on how clients can prevent their bed linens from going bobbly, the company spokesperson said, "The first thing clients should take care is to buy the perfect bed linen as the material used to make a linen plays a huge part in providing the ultimate comfort. Therefore, clients should buy the perfect bed linen. 100 percent Egyptian cotton bed linen is widely regarded as the best choice, since its fabric is less inclined to bobble due to the fiber length. This makes the linen to stay looking amazing for a long time. It is also wise for clients to look at the thread count of any bed linen they buy. A higher thread count is best as this means the linen is less likely to pull. To buy 100 percent Egyptian cotton bed linens, clients can visit our website."



Order king size down comforters from Luxury Egyptian Linens. The company offers a luxurious king-size Siberian goose down comforter made from 100 percent Egyptian cotton with 1200 thread count. The comfort the king-size down comforter offers set it in a class above the rest. The comforter is designed with eight corner loops and tabs to anchor the duvet cover and protect the comforter from shifting. It's soft, breathable, hypo-allergenic, allergy-free, and when clients use it, they will feel like they are sleeping in clouds. On purchase, the 1200TC king size goose down comforter comes in a high-quality woven zipper bag.



Speaking on how clients can soften their Egyptian cotton bed linen, the company spokesperson said, "When clients first purchase their 100 percent Egyptian cotton bed linens, they are likely to have a coating of chemicals left on them from the manufacturing and packaging process that they have been subjected to. To remove the coating and leave the brand-new bedding luxuriously soft and cozy, here are the things clients should follow. They should pop the bed linens into the washing machine with a cup full of baking powder in place of detergent and wash them on a wash cycle. Afterwards, run the rinse cycle on cold and add a cup of white vinegar to the rinse water. Allow the bed linen to dry naturally in the sun. Finally, clients can run their usual wash cycle at the usual temperature, with detergent this time."



Get goose down twin comforter online from Luxury Egyptian Linens. The company offers a vast range of down goose down twin comforters made from 100 percent Egyptian cotton, making them truly worthy of a classy, elegant suite. Most of their goose down comforters are woven to a luxurious 600 threads per square inch with a filling power of 750, which makes them so luxurious and soft. All their goose down twin comforter is guaranteed to provide medium warmth for year-round comfort.



Luxury Egyptian Linens is a company that specializes in providing first-class bed linens that are worthy of the most elite hotels and homes. They only offer bed linens made from the finest 100 percent Egyptian cotton.



