Luxury Egyptian Linens Provides Homeowners with Cal King Down Comforters and 1500 Thread Count Sheets Online

Sterling, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2021 -- Set up in 2006, Luxury Egyptian Linens specializes in different kinds of home linens such as comforters, duvet covers, sheet sets, pillows, bath, bedding accessories, among others. Their home linens are made from top-quality 100% Egyptian cotton, making them incredibly soft and luxurious. The company also provides down comforters that are Responsible Down Standard (RDS) Certified. In addition, they also offer products such as Egyptian cotton sheets, bamboo sheet sets, Egyptian cotton duvet cover, goose down pillows, and down alternative comforters at Luxury Egyptian Linens.



In response to a query, Luxury Egyptian Linens' spokesperson commented, "We offer top-notch home linen products and supply only top-quality bed linens used mostly in elite hotels and residences. Furthermore, we work directly with factories to help reduce for you our customer's intermediary costs. Based on this, we sell our products at very affordable prices compared to other online retailers, allowing you to save huge on our products. Furthermore, we treat our customers especially, as we ensure to provide superior customer services and high-quality products at excellent prices".



Luxury Egyptian Linens has a stock of goose down comforters in luxurious king/California king size. They are available in different dimensions, including Twin/Twin XL size of 68" x 90", Full/Queen size of 90" x 90", and King/Cal King size of 106" x 90". Luxury Egyptian Linens' goose down comforters are factory-sealed and offered in a premium woven zippered bag. They come with 8 corner loops and tabs to firmly fix the duvet cover and prevent the comforters from changing position. People who want to buy cal king down comforters can reach out to Luxury Egyptian Linens.



The spokesperson further added, "Wrap yourself in these 100% Egyptian Cotton superb down comforters that are an appropriate and good choice for a classic suit. They are commonly used in top-ranked hotels and woven into an opulent 100% Egyptian Cotton fabric. These amazing down comforters are made of Long Staple Giza Cotton grown in the lush Nile River Valley since Pharaohs era. Our luxury beddings are also of superior quality because of their opulence and the comfort they offer".



Moreover, Luxury Egyptian Linens provides goose down comforters that are soft, hand-crafted, ethically sourced, hypoallergenic, RDS-certified, and are great for all seasons. Luxury Egyptian Linens also offers bamboo sheet sets which are also very soft, made to be breathable, odor-resistant, and environmentally friendly. The company also supplies their products to customers based in foreign countries, including Canada, APO & FPO addresses. It offers free shipping on all orders, as well as a 60-days free trial of their home linen products. Customers can visit LuxuryEgyptianLinens.com to get more information about the services of the company.



About Luxury Egyptian Linens

Luxury Egyptian Linens provides a wide range of home linen products such as beddings. The company offers 100% luxury 1500TC long-staple Egyptian cotton sheet sets, which consist of a zippered package of 2 standard pillowcases of 92" x 102", 1 flat sheet of 92" x 102", and 1 fitted sheet of 60" x 80". They are also suitable for mattresses with sizes that range from 14" to 20". Hence, people in need of 1500 thread count sheets can get in touch with Luxury Egyptian Linens.



Contact Information:



Luxury Egyptian Linens



21010 Southbank Street, Suite 215,

Sterling, VA 20166

Phone: 1 800 674 5735

Email: sales@luxuryegyptianlinens.com

Web: https://www.luxuryegyptianlinens.com/