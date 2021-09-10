Luxury Egyptian Linens: Providing First-Rate Down Alternative Cotton, Twin Down, and King Size Down Comforters

Sterling, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2021 -- Luxury Egyptian Linens is a quality-driven home linen service provider that offers wide-ranging bedding products. Some of the products in their inventory include sheets sets, duvet covers, comforters, pillows, bathrobes, bath towels, and more. Within their store are also various product collections such as goose down comforters, Egyptian cotton duvet covers, goose down pillows, bamboo sheet sets, Egyptian cotton sheets, down alternative comforters, among others. For bedding accessories such as pillowcases, mattress toppers, mattress pads, bed skirts, and other related products, the company provides its customers with a 60-day moneyback guarantee, which allows customers to return defective products within the given stipulated period.



Responding to a query, Luxury Egyptian Linens' spokesperson commented, "We handle our partnerships with factories directly to eliminate wholesaler's costs. By this, we can offer our products to other online retailers at a very low cost, which also translates to huge savings for them. The needs of our customers are our priority, hence, we provide them with first-class customer services, and supply them with premium products at affordable prices. Also, do not hesitate to send us an email for your inquiries or concerns".



At Luxury Egyptian Linens, they provide their customers with down alternative cotton comforters in different sizes such as twin/twin XL, full/queen XL, and king/cal king XL size. Their inventory consists of several down alternative comforters, including white goose down alternative comforter duvet insert plush siliconized polyester fiberfill, luxurious goose down alternative comforter, 600 thread count Egyptian cotton cover, luxurious goose down alternative comforter, all year comforter, and so forth. They also ship these products without any delay to customers on the following working day after the day of order placement. People who intend to buy down alternative cotton comforter can reach out to Luxury Egyptian Linens for their trusted products.



The spokesperson further added, "Down alternative cotton comforters are products of Luxury Egyptian Linens that are sold in attractive factory zipped packages. You can cover and keep yourself entirely warm and comfortable in our premium comforters, which are also commonly used in top hotels. Our luxury bedding products are highly distinct from other products, and the reason for this is; their quality, the comfort they offer, as well as their luxurious appearance. You should also know that we only offer warranty for bedding products bought from any of Luxury Egyptian Linens' resellers".



The luxurious king/California king size Siberian goose down comforters offered by Luxury Egyptian Linens is manufactured with long staple Giza cotton, which originated from lush Nile river valley in Pharaohs' era. These down comforters are Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified and STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified. They are lightweight, produced filled with 750+ fill power, 50 oz, and available in different sizes. To get king size down comforters of great quality, people interested can visit the Luxury Egyptian Linens website.



About Luxury Egyptian Linens

Created in 2006, Luxury Egyptian Linens offers premium home linen products. Their Luxurious twin/twin XL size Siberian goose down comforters are soft, breathable, and designed to minimize the risk of allergic reactions. Those who want to buy twin down comforter from Luxury Egyptian Linens can go on to place an order on their website.



Contact Information:



Luxury Egyptian Linens



21010 Southbank Street, Suite 215,

Sterling, VA 20166

Phone: 1 800 674 5735

Email: sales@luxuryegyptianlinens.com

Website: https://www.luxuryegyptianlinens.com/