Luxury Electronic Gadgets in France - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Luxury Electronic Gadgets in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- In 2012, luxury mobile phones were the only products sold in France included within this luxury goods category. In fact, the only brand present in MP3 players was Bang & Olufsen, but it left the market during 2011.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Electronic Gadgets in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Electronic Gadgets market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Electronic Gadgets retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Mobile Phones, Luxury Mp3 Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Electronic Gadgets market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Japan
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in the Philippines
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Brazil
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in China
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in the United Kingdom
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Romania
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Switzerland
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in South Korea
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Mexico
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Taiwan